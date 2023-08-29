17 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding

LAHORE - The price control magistrates arrested 17 shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown, launched across the provincial capital by the district admin­istration. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 901 sale points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 93 sale points. Spokesperson for the district administration told the media on Monday that cases were also registered against 14 shop­keepers over violation of rules and 76 violators were imposed fine. During the current month, more than 33,000 points were inspected while hefty fines were imposed on 2,215 busi­ness operators.