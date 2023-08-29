Tuesday, August 29, 2023
741,579 kids to get polio drops in Rawalpindi’s high-risk areas

APP
August 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI -A week- long anti-polio campaign is set to commence in high-risk areas of Rawalpindi District on September 4, aiming to provide polio vaccination to over 741,579 children under five years of age. Dr Ejaz Ahmed, Chief Ex- ecutive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Author- ity, informed APP that a to- tal of 2,770 teams, includ- ing 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area in charges, 261 fixed points, and 156 Un- ion Council medical of- ficers, will visit four towns in the district: Rawalpin- di city, Cantonment, Rawal- pindi rural, and Taxila, all of which have been declared high-risk areas. Dr. Ahmed added that vac- cinations will also be ad- ministered at 109 transit points, and teams will be stationed at toll plazas to ensure no child misses the immunization. 

