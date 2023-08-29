Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

FAISALABAD - The anti-dengue measures are in full swing in all union councils and at graveyards in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Saqib Nisar visited differ­ent areas on Monday and checked dengue larvae in stagnant water, old items shops, air-coolers, tyre shops and other places. He took no­tice of presence of larvae and got it chemically treated in his supervision. He directed anti-dengue teams and en­tomologists to speed up anti-dengue surveillance.

GOVERNOR APPROVES GCWUF STATUTES 2003 ADOPTION

Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Engr. Muhammad Baleeghur Rehman has sanctioned ex post facto approval of adop­tion of the GCWUF statutes, 2003. Vice-Chancellor GC­WUF Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli congratulated the staff and faculty of the uni­versity on achieving the milestone. She declared it a result of efforts rendered by all principal officers, staff members, and especially previous vice chancellors.

She expressed her grati­tude to Chancellor Baleeghur Rehman for paying special attention to the long pending matter for the last 10 years and declared that on its ba­sis, the university is forward­ing the cases of regularisa­tion of employees also.

COMMISSIONER URGES MODERN KNOWLEDGE ACQUISITION BY YOUTH

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed stressed the need for imparting youth with modern knowledge and skills to prepare them to face future challenges.

Presiding over a meeting of the board of governors at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, here on Monday, she said imparting purpose­ful education to the young generation was imperative.

The meeting approved an increase in salaries and pension of the board staff and it was also decided to continue Quaid-e-Azam scholarships for Matricula­tion and Intermediate stu­dents. It was also decided in the meeting that the parking system of the board would be handed over to a company. The meeting also approved cash prizes for position holder students in matriculation results. The commissioner announced an honorarium for the book writing of government schools and the education board. The first position holder will get Rs 20,000, second Rs 15,000 and third Rs 10,000. The judges will be paid Rs 5,000 each. Deputy Secretary (Boards) Higher Education Department Pun­jab Dr Safia Sultana, Sec­retary Board Dr Habibur Rehman and other members were also present.