Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

FAISALABAD - The anti-dengue measures are in full swing in all union councils and at graveyards in the district.
District Health Officer Dr Saqib Nisar visited different areas on Monday and checked dengue larvae in stagnant water, old items shops, air-coolers, tyre shops and other places. He took notice of presence of larvae and got it chemically treated in his supervision. He directed anti-dengue teams and entomologists to speed up anti-dengue surveillance.
GOVERNOR APPROVES GCWUF STATUTES 2003 ADOPTION
Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Engr. Muhammad Baleeghur Rehman has sanctioned ex post facto approval of adoption of the GCWUF statutes, 2003. Vice-Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli congratulated the staff and faculty of the university on achieving the milestone. She declared it a result of efforts rendered by all principal officers, staff members, and especially previous vice chancellors.
She expressed her gratitude to Chancellor Baleeghur Rehman for paying special attention to the long pending matter for the last 10 years and declared that on its basis, the university is forwarding the cases of regularisation of employees also.
COMMISSIONER URGES MODERN KNOWLEDGE ACQUISITION BY YOUTH
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed stressed the need for imparting youth with modern knowledge and skills to prepare them to face future challenges.
Presiding over a meeting of the board of governors at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, here on Monday, she said imparting purposeful education to the young generation was imperative.
The meeting approved an increase in salaries and pension of the board staff and it was also decided to continue Quaid-e-Azam scholarships for Matriculation and Intermediate students. It was also decided in the meeting that the parking system of the board would be handed over to a company. The meeting also approved cash prizes for position holder students in matriculation results. The commissioner announced an honorarium for the book writing of government schools and the education board. The first position holder will get Rs 20,000, second Rs 15,000 and third Rs 10,000. The judges will be paid Rs 5,000 each. Deputy Secretary (Boards) Higher Education Department Punjab Dr Safia Sultana, Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rehman and other members were also present.