Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

LAHORE - The Pun­jab government has sought ap­plications from farmers of all districts to provide them agri­cultural machinery and equip­ment on subsidy. A spokesman for the department said on Monday that farmers would get a subsidy up to 60 per cent and a maximum of Rs 500,000 on purchase of machinery. Re­garding eligibility criteria, the spokesman said that a farmer should have a tractor of at least 50 horse power and he must own or be a tenant of 25 acres of land in the area of canal water and 50 acres of land in rain-fed area. He said, “Farmers are not allowed to sell or transfer machinery pur­chased under this project to any other person for 4 years.” Farmers have to get one-day training from Assistant Agri­culture Engineering of their respective district or from As­sistant Director Agriculture Engineering regarding op­eration of machinery, its look after and maintenance. Inter­ested farmers could download application forms from field.agripunjab.gov.pk and submit till Sept 30.