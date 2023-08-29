Tuesday, August 29, 2023
ATC again remands 68 PTI workers in police custody

Jinnah House attack

APP
August 29, 2023
LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday again handed over 68 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and workers to police on three-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, after addition of new offences. ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on an application, filed by the police for the remand.

Earlier, the investigation officer submitted that the accused including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, Aalia Hamza, Tayyaba Ambreen and others were nominated in the case. The officer submitted that he needed to further investigate the accused after addition of offences under Section 131 (Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 146 (Rioting) and others of Pakistan Penal Code in the case. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose

Court extends Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

APP

