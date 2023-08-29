BISP conducts e-kachehri  

ISLAMABAD - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) conducted an E-Kachehri on Monday, aiming to enhance service delivery by addressing the grievances of its beneficiaries. This virtual event allowed direct engagement with beneficiaries and the real-time resolution of their concerns, underscoring BISP’s unwavering commitment to people’s welfare.

The E-Kachehri received an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the country, highlighting the significance of such platforms for those reliant on BISP’s vital support. During the event, Addl. Secretary of BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, and his team diligently addressed most complaints. For remaining issues requiring further attention, he directed relevant authorities to ensure resolution within one day, emphasizing BISP’s commitment to responsive governance.

Through its flagship initiative, Benazir Kafaalat, BISP provides quarterly financial assistance of Rs 9,000 to nine million registered beneficiary families. Additionally, registered families benefit from stipends under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma Programme, collectively improving the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable segments of society. For any complaints, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or the toll-free helpline at 0800-26477, with the reminder that official BISP communication only originates from the number 8171, and messages from other numbers should not be trusted to safeguard beneficiaries’ interests.