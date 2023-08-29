Breeding Intolerance

Hate crime seems to be the norm in India, and there is no greater representation of an ideological agenda to alienate Muslims than that of Trapta Tyagi—a teacher in Uttar Pradesh—who yelled out Islamophobic slurs while instructing students to hit a seven-year-old student after he got his multiplication tables wrong. Human rights groups immediately condemned this incitement of violence and discrimination against minorities in India, while the global community remains mum on the issue.

India is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world—200 million—which has the misfortune of being classified as a minority in the predominantly Hindu country. One would assume that this would guarantee them some protection or political representation but the BJP government, ever since it came into power in 2014, has ensured that all Muslims in India are as disadvantaged as can be. Not only is this because of the ideological Hindutva agenda that the BJP propagates, but also the systematic exclusion of Muslims from society. Whether it’s through passing derogatory remarks about Islam as a religion, or through passing laws which render most Muslim citizens state-less, Modi’s government has only made living in India hell for Muslims.

Violence has increased slowly but surely, and this latest incident of a teacher polluting the minds of seven-year-old children by instructing them to hit a Muslim student is a reflection of how effective the BJP’s campaign against minorities has been. Videos surfaced shortly after, and sparked immense outcry across the nation, and in Pakistan as well. In fact, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also pointed an accusatory finger towards the government and its ideological ambitions that have resulted in Muslims being lynched, arbitrarily arrested, tortured, suppressed, robbed of their political and human rights, and being in a state of constant fear for their lives.

For now, action has been promised but given India’s track record and the impunity it provides to those who attack Muslims, there is little hope that the teacher will be held accountable. In the meantime, innocent minds have been corrupted with the idea that it is okay to resort to violence against a minority. In fact, it is encouraged. One can only question what will become of the future generations of India who have seen prejudice, bigotry and violence as the norm. Surely this is something that requires immediate international attention, and should serve as a cause for immense concern for what happens within the boundaries of India.