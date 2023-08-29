CEO Tara Group Dr Khalid Hameed awarded with WHO’s WHO award

LAHORE-A USA based renowned organisation WHO’s WHO, through its Pakistan chapter has presented international award WHO’s WHO to Dr Khalid Hameed CEO Tara Group Pakistan in recognition of his remarkable contribution as world renowned scientist in the field of agriculture research. The above mentioned International organisation has exclusively appreciated his contribution for developing and introducing environment and farmers friendly agri research technologies as well as climate resilient innovative ecosystem molecules developed for the protection of crops from the harmful effects of rapidly changing climate conditions.