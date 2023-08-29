Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CEO Tara Group Dr Khalid Hameed awarded with WHO’s WHO award

CEO Tara Group Dr Khalid Hameed awarded with WHO’s WHO award
PR
August 29, 2023
Business

LAHORE-A USA based renowned organisation WHO’s WHO, through its Pakistan chapter has presented international award WHO’s WHO to Dr Khalid Hameed CEO Tara Group Pakistan in recognition of his remarkable contribution as world renowned scientist in the field of agriculture research. The above mentioned International organisation has exclusively appreciated his contribution for developing and introducing environment and farmers friendly agri research technologies as well as climate resilient innovative ecosystem molecules developed for the protection of crops from the harmful effects of rapidly changing climate conditions.

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023