Court grants FIA two more days to grill Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD - A special court on Monday granted two days more physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act. Special Court’s Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the case in camera wherein accused Shah Mehmood Quershi was produced after end of his physical remand time.

At the outset of hearing, Special Prosecutor Zulifqar Naqvi apprised the court of the progress in the investigation and prayed further five days physical remand of the accused for more investigation into the matter. The court, however, granted two days more physical remand of the accused, observing that it would not extend the remand further if no progress in investigation was witnessed on next date of hearing.