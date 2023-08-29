Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CS starts Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge program in Mandi Bahauddin

August 29, 2023
MANDI BAHAUDDIN  -  Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Monday, formally launched the program “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” in Chelanwala village of Mandi Bahauddin.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that under the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” pro­gram, the villages would also be given sanitary staff and cleanliness facilities on the pattern of cit­ies. He said that for the successful implementation of the program, village committees consisting of local people would be formed, adding that the re­quired machinery would be provided at the Union Council level for cleanliness in villages. The Chief Secretary said that the program would resolve the long-standing issue of insanitation in villages, en­suring regular cleaning of streets and drains. He asked the people to extend full support to the dis­trict administration in making this program of the Punjab government successful.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary inspected various development schemes and issued necessary in­structions. He also planted a sapling under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

