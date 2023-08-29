Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists associated with SRA

Agencies
August 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-A team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Monday arrested 2 suspected terrorists allegedly associated with the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in a raid in Sikandrabad Colony in Kotri, Jamshoro district.
According to a statement, the arrested Muhammad Ameen Solangi worked for the SRA while another apprehended suspect Ayaz Khan supplied arms and ammunition to the banned outfit. Khan allegedly received online bookings of the weapons and supplied them in different cities to the banned group. The CTD claimed that Solangi and Khan on the order of an SRA’s commander Zulfiqar Khaskheli had planned to execute an attack on a vehicle of a law enforcement agency on Monday but the attack was foiled due to their arrest.
Solangi disclosed during the initial interrogation that he wanted to carry out some blasts on August 14 Independence Day but due to strict checking by the LEAs, he failed to execute those attacks. He also planned to travel to Afghanistan to obtain training in terrorism, the statement added. The CTD recovered explosives, detonators, ball bearings, a 9mm pistol, a TT pistol, bullets and a motorbike with removed engine and chassis numbers.
The CTD booked the 2 suspects in 2 FIRs bearing numbers 13/2023 and 14/2023 under sections 4/5 of the Explosives Act, 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act and 23 A(I) of the Sindh Arms Act. The cases were lodged at CTD Hyderabad police station on the state’s complaint.

Court extends Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

