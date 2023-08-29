CTP finalises traffic movement plan for Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE - Lahore City Traffic Police have final­ised foolproof traffic arrangements plan for the three ODI’s matches of the Asia Cup 2023 to the played in the provincial metropolis. Afghanistan cricket team reached Lahore Airport on Monday afternoon. CTO Lahore Captain (Rtd) Mustansar Feroze led the team to the hotel. The first match of the Asia Cup will be played on Sep­tember 03, the second on September 5, while the third and last match will be played on September 6 at Gaddafi Stadium. CTO Lahore has said that under the supervision of SP Sadar Ma­lik Ikramullah, SP City Shahzad Khan and SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil ten DSPs,110 traffic inspectors and more than 2,000 traffic personnel will will perform traffic duties at hotels, air­ports, Gaddafi stadium and parking points. In addition, 20 forklifts, 03 breakdowns will also be deployed to eliminate wrong parking. CTO Lahore further added that cricket fans will be able to park their vehicles at Govern­ment College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza. Foolproof traffic ar­rangements have been made from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel, CTO added. The roads will be closed for a minimum period of time at the arrival and depar­ture of the teams, soon after the move­ments all diversions will be opened for traffic. No road shall be permanently closed, Traffic will flow as normal on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Fero­zepur Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg Road. Mustansar Feroze said that ac­cording to the traffic plan, cricket fans coming from Mall Road, Jail Road, Ca­nal Road will enter college main gate Ferozpur Road. CTO Lahore said that citizens will not have any traffic prob­lem. Citizens will be kept informed through Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6 and through social media.