Dacoits rob, beat veiled woman

Rawalpindi - Two armed dacoits apprehended a woman in a burqa on Monday morning in Dhoke Hukamdad, snatching her gold rings, mobile phones, and other belongings while alleged- ly misbehaving with her. This disturbing incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, leading to unrest in the area and widespread criticism of the police on social media. However, the police have filed a case against the unidenti- fied dacoits based on the complaint of the woman’s husband and have initiated a manhunt to capture the fleeing robbers. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Waris Khan, Inspector Javed Iqbal Mirza, has pledged to apprehend the dacoits. According to the details provided, Zafar Mehmood, a res- ident of Street No 2, Mohala Tehmasababad, informed PS Waris Khan officials that his wife was on her way to visit her mother in Ammari Pura when two armed robbers intercept- ed her near Masjid Mae Hajin at 10:30 am at gunpoint. The robbers forcibly took her mobile phone, three gold rings, CNIC, and ATM card before making their escape on a mo- torcycle. Mr Mehmood appealed to the police to register a case against the robbers and apprehend them. Consequent- ly, the police filed a case against the unidentified dacoits under Section 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code and have commenced an investigation. A video depicting one of the dacoits grabbing the woman by the neck and head while the other snatches her rings and purse has gone vi- ral on social media, intensifying criticism of the police’s performance. Nevertheless, SHO PS Waris Khan, Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal, has assured that the culprits involved in this hei- nous crime will soon be brought to justice. He mentioned that the police have obtained CCTV footage and