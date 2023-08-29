Deadly Greek wildfire still ‘out of control’ 

ATHENS - A monster forest fire that has raged for nine days in the Dadia National Park in northeast Greece, a major European sanctuary for birds of prey, is still spreading, firefighters said Monday.

“The fire is still out of control,” a spokesman for the fire service told AFP, adding that “nearly 500 firefighters backed by 100 vehicles, seven planes and three helicopters are fighting the flames.”

The fire is burning across a nearly 10-kilometre (six-mile) front, according to firefighters.

The blaze, which erupted on August 19, is dev­astating the Evros region near the port city of Al­exandroupoli and the border with Turkey, forcing the evacuations of some villages. Twenty people, 18 of them migrants, have perished in the flames, with the region a regular entry point from neigh­bouring Turkey. Two of the dead were children.

On Sunday, the EU’s Copernicus climate observa­tory said on social media that “the burnt area has reached 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) with 120 active hot spots”. The Dadia forest is part of a UNESCO World Her­itage national park, with vegetation so dense that water from hoses often fails to reach flames at ground level, experts say. Another dangerous fire is also raging on Mount Parnitha near Athens for the sixth straight day, with 270 firefight­ers on the scene.