Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Delimitations to be completed in time, ECP assures parties

Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday claimed that it would complete the process of delimitation of constituencies to ensure conducting the general electiosn in the country. The commission, in a meeting with political parties Mutahidda Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), ensured the complete delimitation of constituencies with pace.

The commission is currently involved in consultations with political parties to make a better election strategy acceptable to all. The top election regulatory body has so far held meetings with JI and MQM-P, PTI, PML-N and JUI-F. The MQM delegation led by Dr Farooq Sattar strongly endorsed the ECP’s decision to hold new delimitations of constituencies. “The MQM stressed the need to hold delimitations on the basis of new census and also highlighted the drastic increase in Karachi’s population,” said Farooq Sattar while talking to the media after the meeting with CEC. The JI delegation asked the commission that the consultation process should have commenced at an earlier stage. The religio-political party also suggested the implementation of a spending limit for political parties in relation to their expenses during electoral campaigns.

Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikandar Raja assured the political parties that the ECP would respect valuable recommendations provided by political parties. The CEC said that political parties would continue consultation with political parties about the election code of conduct.

