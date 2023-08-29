Dengue prevention inspections continue in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat, Aneel Saeed, conducted inspections on Monday to ensure the implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures. In addition, he also carried out price checks, monitored the usage of unauthorized polythene bags, and assessed overall cleanliness, as confirmed by the ICT Spokesman. Meanwhile, AC Awaid Irshad Bhatti continued his crackdown on alms-seekers, leading to the detention of eight individuals who were placed in lockup at the police station. Simultaneously, teams from the Islamabad administration took action against vehicles with tinted windows at various locations, furthering their efforts to maintain law and order in the federal capital.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar, on the same day, inspected service stations, LPG shops, and petrol pumps in light of the dengue threat. Acting upon the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar visited various areas within the Pothohar subdivision, according to an ICT spokesman.