Disaster preparedness drills conducted in Swat schools

Peshawar - A series of mock disaster preparedness exercises were conducted in schools across the Swat district to address gaps in girls’ education during emergencies and bolster local-level risk management.

The initiative was launched with the aim of promoting disaster readiness while ensuring the safety of girls’ education. The programme was carried out under the supervision of the district administration and was funded by the Sub-National Governance (SNG) of the FCDO.

The activity garnered extensive support from diverse stakeholders, including the Swat district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, the education department, the Red Crescent Society, and the Social Welfare Department.

Over a span of six days, the series of exercises brought together educators, students, and disaster management experts. The objective was to equip participants with crucial skills and knowledge to effectively navigate and respond to various emergency scenarios. The training modules encompassed a wide array of subjects, ranging from disaster risk management and disaster preparedness specifically tailored for girls, to guidance on managing trauma and administering first aid within school premises. These sessions aimed to empower attendees with the necessary tools to ensure the continuity of education and the safety of all individuals during challenging circumstances.

The district administration commended the collaborative efforts of the SNG, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, the Education Department, and the Social Welfare Department in organising these exercises. Expressing his appreciation, Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and HR, Ibrar Wazir, stated, “These initiatives were carried out under the guidance of the deputy commissioner of Swat and the provincial government. The commitment exhibited by SNG, Rescue 1122, the education department, Civil Defence, and the Social Welfare Department in conducting these drills is truly inspiring.”

These endeavours are aligned with our shared mission of safeguarding education and preparing our communities to tackle unforeseen challenges.”