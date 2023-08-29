District price control body reviews prices of pulses, vegetables, fruits

SIALKOT - A meeting of the District Price Con­trol Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commis­sioner Adnan Mahmood.

It was decided in the meeting that prices of flour, ghee and sugar will be fixed according to government policy and the price list of fruits, vegetables, almonds and chicken will be issued by the market committee on a daily basis. The committee also reviewed and fixed prices of different eatables, vegetables, pulses and fruits. Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Gh­ulam Sarwar, DO Industries, President Central Anjuman Tajran, Senior Vice President, Consumer Representative Ashfaq Ghamman and various traders organizations attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the additional deputy commissioner general to hold meetings with the wholesale dealers of pulses and en­sure the supply of pulses by retailing them at fixed rates and issuing bills. The quality and quantity checking system should be audited and a re­port should be submitted to them in this regard.

CONSTABLE MARTYRED DURING RAID

A police constable embraced mar­tyrdom during a raid to arrest an ac­cused named in an FIR.

As per details, the Cantt police conducted a raid in Bhagao Pindi area to arrest an accused named in an FIR for murder. However, upon seeing the police, the accused along with his companions opened fire on the police party. As a result of which constable Inzamam-ul-Haq sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

After getting information about the incident, the District Police Officer Bharrei reached the spot and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.