Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

Agencies
August 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, cloudy weather with chances of light rain is forecast for the coastal areas of the province. The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 39-41 degrees Centigrade.

