Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Enemy country behind Jaranwala violence, claims IGP

Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar said on Monday that intelligence agency of the enemy country was involved in the Jaranwala tragedy. Addressing a press conference, he said they had broken the network of the enemy and assured the nation that such incidents would not happen in future. The tragedy was an attempt to foment a clash between Muslim and Christian communities, he said, adding that religious scholars and civil society played their role in controlling the situation.

He confirmed that the three main accused of the tragedy had been arrested and those responsible for the conspiracy would be brought to justice at any cost. He said that showing the true spirit of the religion, Muslims presented their mosque to the Christian community for worship. Some miscreants damaged houses and places of worship, he added. He said all possible help was being given to the victims.

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023