Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

LAHORE - Entrepre­neurship’ has been includ­ed in the National Single Curriculum of Pakistan as a compulsory subject for grades 9-12 to develop the country as an enterprising nation. Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Farhan Aziz Khawaja disclosed this while addressing as keynote speaker at International See Pakistan Conference, organ­ised by the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) here at Lahore Expo Centre on Monday. He said that in­clusion of entrepreneur­ship would help promote entrepreneurship culture in our society, right from the school level. In tandem, entrepreneurship is also being inculcated in our stu­dents through encouraging “sports entrepreneurship” on the lines of the profes­sionally managed football leagues around the world.