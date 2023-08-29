Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

APP
August 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Entrepre­neurship’ has been includ­ed in the National Single Curriculum of Pakistan as a compulsory subject for grades 9-12 to develop the country as an enterprising nation. Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Farhan Aziz Khawaja disclosed this while addressing as keynote speaker at International See Pakistan Conference, organ­ised by the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) here at Lahore Expo Centre on Monday. He said that in­clusion of entrepreneur­ship would help promote entrepreneurship culture in our society, right from the school level. In tandem, entrepreneurship is also being inculcated in our stu­dents through encouraging “sports entrepreneurship” on the lines of the profes­sionally managed football leagues around the world.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023