Expo Centre Sharjah announces bustling event calendar with 18 exhibitions in 2023

ISLAMABAD-Expo Centre Sharjah has announced its bustling event calendar for the last quarter of 2023, revealing an impressive line-up of local, regional, and international events. These events are scheduled to take place not only at the Expo Centre Sharjah but also at its affiliated centres located in Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid.

With 18 economic, trade, and cultural exhibitions on the horizon, there is a significant 63 percent jump in events compared to the same period in the previous year, which hosted 11 exhibitions and events.

Major companies from around the globe are expected to participate, and the centre is gearing up to welcome a surge in exhibitors and visitors. The expansive event line-up solidifies Sharjah’s position as a premier regional and international hub for exhibitions and conferences.

Kicking off on 27th September 2023, and running until 1st January 2024, the season’s highlights feature the 52nd Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the Gulf Coatings Show, the National Career Exhibition, and the International Education Show. Also on the agenda is the much-awaited Sharjah International Book Fair, an annual celebration of the literary arts. The enriched event calendar underscores Sharjah’s continued commitment to fostering business, culture, and education on an international scale.

Additionally, the expo centre has an action-packed schedule for the upcoming period, featuring five premier events and exhibitions making their debut in the Emirate of Sharjah. The standout events include the “Emirates Perfumes and Oud” exhibition, scheduled from 6th October to 14th, 2023; the agenda also features the trade fair, which will be held on 21st and 22nd November 2023.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the continuous growth observed in Sharjah’s exhibition sector mirrors the relentless efforts being made by the SCCI not only to bolster the emirate’s exhibition and conference industry and ensure its significant impact on various economic sectors but also to invigorate tourism, diversify revenue streams, and showcase Sharjah’s advancements across various developmental arenas and facets of life.