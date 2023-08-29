 Five migrants killed in boat capsize off Greece 

ATHENS - Five people including an 11-month girl died Mon­day and 54 people were rescued when two mi­grant boats sank off Greece, officials said. The first capsize took place around 3:00 am (0000 GMT) off the island of Samos near the Turkish border. The coastguard rescued 37 people, including a woman who had died, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis and the coastguard said. About four hours later, another boat sank near the Greek island of Lesbos. Four migrants died, including an eight-year-old boy and three girls, aged 11 months, eight years and 14 years, Marinakis said