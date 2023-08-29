Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track: UN Resident Coordinator

KARACHI-The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis has said that the size of challenges is massive and the flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track. While talking about the Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Monday, he said that the size of challenges to Pakistan was massive and there were millions of people, who were affected in the floods of 2022. He said that the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which was co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) in Geneva had pledged to provide over $9 billion to support the people and the government of Pakistan. Harneis said we continue to keep active. And, ‘Everybody wants to get things faster.’ He was of the view that a commitment of over 9 billion dollars was expected.

The Resident Coordinator said that the UN needed to keep working with Pakistan and needed to contribute to fixing the challenges. He said that 2.5 million people became homeless due to floods and efforts being made to provide them with houses. Harneis said that they were on a visit to 12 Pakistani cities and after Karachi their next destination would be Hyderabad, and Sukkur and the visit would continue until the last destination. He said that the UN was on a mission of Sustainable Development Goals to eliminate poverty and make the earth a prosperous planet by 2030.