Govt to assist ECP in holding timely elections: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said the government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general election in accordance with its time-table. “It is the foremost priority of the government to assist the ECP in holding the election in a free, fair and transparent manner,” said the minister while talking to a private channel. “We will fulfill our limited role in line with the constitution,” he remarked. To a query, he said it was the responsibility of the ECP to hold the election, and under Article 51 of the Constitution, the electoral body was bound to hold the election in accordance with the fresh census, approved by the Council of Common Interests

The ECP would have to give 54 days to the political parties for the electoral campaign once the delimitations were completed, he added.