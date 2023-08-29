Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country: PMD

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit seventeen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama ,Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh and hot and dry in Jammu .

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Shopian and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade.