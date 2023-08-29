ICCPO addresses public concerns in online open court

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, conducted an online open court on Monday, providing residents direct access to high-ranking police officials, according to a public relations officer. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan responded to public queries via phone calls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. AIG (Operations) Saud Khan was also present on the occasion. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan listened to the problems of the callers and directed the concerned officers to their immediate resolution.

Most of the issues mentioned were related to citizens’ matters and were related to police stations. Speaking to the citizens, the ICCPO stated that the police are working diligently to address public issues as quickly as possible. He emphasized that the purpose of such initiatives is to bridge the gap between the police and the public. People from across the city put forth their proposals before the ICCPO. Most of the issues were related to citizen personal matters, investigation matters, early disposal of cases, and others.

The Capital Police Chief informed viewers that the federal capital has witnessed a clear reduction in crime incidents due to effective policing measures, the hard work of the police, and swift action on Pucar 15 calls. ICCPO told the citizens that due to high alert security in Islamabad, the capital police have prevented a significant disaster. Various police pickets were established in different parts of the city, helping to prevent crime. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Police and report any suspicious activity on the Pucar-15 helpline.