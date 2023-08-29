If President announces elections date, PPP will stand with Constitution: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that if President Arif Alvi announces date for elections or any other case, the PPP will stand with the constitution.

Speaking about the general elections, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the PPP only wanted supremacy of the constitution.

“The PPP stands only with the constitution and not the correspondence between the Election Commission and the President. The constitution says elections within 90 days and it means elections within 90 days. Delay in polls will not benefit anybody,” he asserted.

In his statement, the Secretary General of the PPP said that the leadership and workers of the PPP had made unprecedented struggle for restoration of the Constitution. “New constituencies do not hinder elections within 90 days,” he added.

Bukhari said the country’s reputation will be damaged by deviating from the constitution. “Local elections can be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so why can’t general elections be held? The Election Commission should announce the date of holding the elections within 90 days,” he demanded.

The PPP leader said that the attack on the institutions was a reprehensible behaviour and the campaign against the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court falls under the category of contempt of court.

He has said at present people were disappointed with the situation of inflation and the job for the political parties is to give relief to the people.

“All stakeholders should make a plan of action. Businesses and commercial centers should open early and close early in the evening. The solution to the electricity crisis is in the solar system. Government should provide financial assistance to citizens for solar systems,” he suggested. Bukhari alleged that the Pakistan Tehrik- e-Insaf –led government ruined economy.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi, while reacting to Farooq Sattar’s news conference, said that the constitution requires elections within 90 days if the assemblies are dissolved.

“The constituencies are not a constitutional requirement. According to the constitutional requirement, elections are to be held within 90 days. The PPP wants to implement the constitution. We have seen MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) running away from elections again and again. MQM is once again going to make a history of running away from the elections as MQM clearly sees its defeat in the elections,” he contended. Farooq Sattar earlier said the new delimitations were mandatory before the general elections to elect new national and provincial assemblies.