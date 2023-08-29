Tuesday, August 29, 2023
IHC orders inquiry regarding lift malfunction

Agencies
August 29, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered an inquiry into malfunctioning of the lift and sought a report within two days from the Director General of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD). The Registrar Office also issued directives to the PWD for the inspection of all lifts of the IHC building and decided to appoint lift operators as well. The office, in its directive, said that the lift of the judges’ block got stuck at second floor of the building on August 25, at 12:00 p.m. The lift was carrying lawyers including Latif Khosa Advocate and some newsmen. It said that the technical staff had failed to repair the lift despite several attempts. However, the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) later rescued the people after breaking the lift.

