Imaan Mazaari re-arrested after release from jail

ISLAMABAD - Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was re-arrested shortly after she was released from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Monday in a sedition case. The Islamabad police took the human rights activist into custody.

She was arrested in a case registered in Barakahu police station in the federal capital last week. She has been taken into custody for a case registered against her under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The Mazari’s counsel in a statement said the police did not inform them about the case in which Mazari had been arrested. The development comes after an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir in the sedition case related to the controversial speech against the state institutions. The two were remanded into a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the plea and approved post-arrest bail of Imaan and Wazir against surety bonds of Rs30,000 each. The two were arrested on August 20 and sent on physical remand after they were accused of delivering a controversial speech at the PTM’s public rally.