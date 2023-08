WANA - Second phase of immunisation drive targeting a dozen infectious diseases kicked off on Monday in the Lower South Waziristan district. The activity is scheduled to continue for eight consecutive days. DHO Dr Inayat-ur-Rehman outlined that the campaign aims to provide protection against 12 ailments, including tuberculosis (TB), whooping cough, tetanus, meningitis, diphtheria, jaundice, pneumonia, typhoid, cholera, measles, polio, and rubella/measles.