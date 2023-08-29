Independent candidates sweep LG by-electoins in 21 KP dists

Peshawar - The independent candidates in the local government by-election in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) defeated the candidates of major political parties by securing an overwhelming lead in the polls, revealed the results announced by the election commission on Monday.

According to election results, PTI candidates secured 14 seats in the by-polls followed by JUI with six seats, Jamaat Islami with five, ANP with four, PPP two, and TLP one. The elections were held on a total of 72 local body seats including 65 villages and neighbourhoods of 21 districts in the province.

In Peshawar, PTI candidates secured four seats out of a total of six neighbourhood and village councils while JUIF and ANP candidates clinched one seat each.

The Election Commission had set up 256 polling stations in 21 districts of the province including 102 for males, 89 for females, and 65 joint stations.

The Election Commission had declared 156 polling stations most sensitive, 84 sensitive, and 13 normal, however, the elections were concluded peacefully at all the polling stations.

According to the election commission, there were a total of 385,835 registered voters including 208,964 male and 176,871 female voters.

Ind candidates sweep LG by-polls in Hazara

Independent candidates have won nine seats in the Local Government by-polls held in five districts of Hazara division while JUI-F secured two seats in Battagram district.

According to the unofficial results, In the Abbottabad district, Village Council (VC) Chamba of Tehsil Havelian Nisar Khan, an independent candidate, secured a victory with 1267 votes.

The runner-up, Gulistan, another independent candidate, got 687 votes. Similarly, in VC Mohri, Tehsil and District Haripur, the General Councilor seat was claimed by Shahzad Iqbal Malik, an independent candidate, who secured 956 votes. His closest rival, Shoukat Nawaz, also an independent candidate, managed to garner 590 votes. In VC Phagal in Tehsil Balakot of district Mansehra, the General Councilor position was clinched by Qari Ejaz, running as an independent candidate, with 646 votes. The runner-up, Abdul Jaleel, another independent contender, secured 589 votes.

In VC Thakar Maira of Tehsil Mansehra, the Peasant Worker category witnessed Irshad’s victory as an independent candidate, who secured 796 votes. Sajjad, another independent candidate, closely followed with 743 votes. In VC Dada Banda of Tehsil Dhormera, the General Councilor slot was secured by Amru Rasheed, an independent candidate, with 513 votes. The runner-up, Zahir Syed from PML-N, managed to gather 430 votes.

Additionally, the Woman Councillor slot was claimed by Gul Aro, an independent candidate, with 508 votes, while Umar Hayat, another independent contender, secured 442 votes.

The momentum continued in VC Banian, Tehsil & District Battagram, where the General Councillor position went to Abdullah from JUI-F, amassing 656 votes.

Muhammad Sajjad from PTI came in second with 417 votes. For the Youth Councillor slot, Irfan Ullah from JUI-F emerged victorious with 647 votes, closely followed by Asif Iqbal from PTI, who secured 411 votes. In VC Kuza Banda of Tehsil and District Battagram, the Youth Councillor seat was secured by Muhammad Zia-ud- Deen, an independent candidate, who garnered 641 votes, while Kamran Khan, another independent contender, secured 295 votes as the runner- up. The Neighbourhood Council (NB) Chapargram of Tehsil and District Battagram saw Tahir Rehman, an independent candidate, triumph in the Youth Councillor category with 908 votes. Ahmed Zia, also an independent candidate, secured 814 votes as the runner-up. In NC Tamai of Tehsil and District Battagram, the Peasant Worker slot was claimed by Islam Sarwar, an independent candidate, with 387 votes. Nawab Khan, another independent contender, secured 305 votes.