Indonesian CG calls on Mayor Karachi

KARACHI-Indonesian Consul General (CG) June Kuncoro called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the head office of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) here Monday and discussed with him issues of mutual interest. Indonesian Consul for Economic Affairs Minister Consular Ahmed Sufian was also accompanying the Consul General on the occasion. Murtaza Wahab congratulated the Indonesian Consul General on performing Umrah. He said that Indonesia was the largest Islamic country and had fraternal relations with Pakistan.

Murtaza Wahab informed the Indonesian Consul General about the local government system in Karachi and said that there are three levels of local government in Karachi and KMC is the largest local body whose responsibilities include providing basic facilities to the citizens. He said that there were many talented youths in Karachi who were showing significant performance in various fields and if the Indonesian government wanted, it could be provided with doctors, nurses, I.T-trained youth and experts in other fields. The Mayor Karachi said that there were wide investment opportunities in Karachi. There are 200 beautiful islands near Karachi that can be developed and converted into recreational areas, especially the coastal areas there is KMC land on the Hawke’s Bay beach. He said that Indonesian investors should build resorts and hotels here and the KMC would support them in this regard, by expanding business links between Karachi and Jakarta to benefit both countries. The KMC is always ready to support Indonesian investors and entrepreneurs in Karachi with an open heart, he said. The Indonesian Consul General said that the Indonesian government valued Pakistan and Indonesia had given the most scholarships to Pakistani students. The Mayor’s offer for investment in Karachi will be conveyed to the Indonesian government, he said.

He said that the citizens of Pakistan, especially Karachi, had always given us love and respect, which we appreciated. Efforts to further improve the relations between the two brotherly countries will continue in the future as well, he said.