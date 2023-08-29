Interfaith Harmony Conference to be Held tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will hold an ‘Interfaith Harmony Conference’ on Wednesday to discuss pressing issues related to attacks on religious sites, desecration of Holy Scriptures, and the safety of minorities.

The conference will bring together religious leaders and representatives from various faith communities. To be presided over by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, the conference will promote unity and cooperation among different religious groups. It will provide a platform for open dialogue and collaboration on topics crucial to fostering interfaith harmony.