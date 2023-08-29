‘Lowering exports emerges as major contributor to trade deficit’

Peshawar - The vice chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq highlighting the pressing issue of Pakistan’s widening trade deficit emphasised the critical role of export competitiveness in the country’s economic landscape.

Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq, in a press release issued here on Monday, acknowledged the paramount nature of the challenge at hand and said, “Lowering exports has emerged as a significant contributor to Pakistan’s persistent trade deficit, posing a multifaceted challenge that plagued the country since the early 2000s.” During last two decades, the contribution of exports to our GDP had been declined from 16 to 10 per cent, he revealed.

Drawing attention to the international context, the Pro-Vice Chancellor PIDE Dr Durr-e-Nayab said, “Pakistan’s share in the global trade has dwindled from 0.15 per cent in 2005 to a mere 0.12 per cent in 2021. This decline in export competitiveness placed us at a disadvantage, especially when compared to countries like Bangladesh, India, and Vietnam, who managed to expand their export capacities.”

The PIDE researchers and economists expressed these views in their recent meeting titled “What are the factors making Pakistan’s exports stagnant? Insight from literature review.”

The academic duo underlined key factors that have led to stagnancy in Pakistan’s exports, including low productivity of firms, lack of value addition and innovation, complex incentive mechanisms, limited export destinations, and inadequate investment in research and development. VC Dr Nadeem added, “To address the ongoing economic crisis and pave the way for a more resilient future, it is imperative that we strategise rigorously to identify potential markets that align with our exportable products. In a comprehensive literature review, it was revealed that Pakistan’s export competitiveness has been waning, particularly when compared to countries like Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

“We have witnessed a decline in our export share on the global stage, a trend that is most concerning when measured against our regional counterparts,” said Dr Durre Nayab.

“The contrasting trajectories of economies like Bangladesh and Vietnam were discussed in the context of export growth. Bangladesh, once among the poorest nations, has managed to outpace growth predictions with a robust export-driven economy, explained,” Dr Nadeem. “In contrast, our exports have remained stagnant at around 30 billion dollars, posing a significant challenge to our economic outlook, he maintained. Dr Nadeem concluded, “To overcome the challenges posed by our current economic crisis, we must collaborate across sectors – government, exporters, and economists – to identify potential markets and align them with our export capabilities.