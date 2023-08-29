Maryam hints at awarding party ticket to young leaders

LAHORE - In a bid to galvanize the youth vot­er ahead of the coming elections, the PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday held a four-hour long meeting with the office bearers of the women youth wing and evaluated their performance in the light of tasks assigned to them earlier. Delegations of wom­en leaders and office bearers from all districts of Punjab met Maryam Nawaz Sharif separately as they briefed her about the party ac­tivities and the functioning of the organization in their respective districts. Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted interviews of women leaders and issued guidelines for the future activities while ap­preciating their spirit to work for the party. “I am happy when I see women standing by my side in my party gatherings. I wish that more and more party tickets are given to young boys and girls in the next elections”, she said, add­ing that future of the nation was in the hands of young boys and girls who have the ability to make Pakistan a truly strong country. She said it was encouraging to see that young girls are coming on the front foot from the platform of Muslim League (N).“Female students of educational institu­tions like the leadership of Mus­lim League (N) which is welcome”, she said, adding that the leader­ship of Muslim League (N) had always empowered the youth. “The biggest example of this is the provision of interest-free loans to the youth for laptops and digni­fied employment”, she said. She said the PML-N had turned MSF into an active force in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it had become the largest youth and women’s party in the country. She hoped that women and youth will play an important role in the deci­sion making of the country in fu­ture. Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N will steer the country out of the problems it was facing to­day. “The way Pakistan was saved from default in 16 months, now we will save the people from infla­tion”, she said, adding that it was sad that people were facing prob­lems like inflation and increase in electricity bills. She blamed the PTI government for plunging the country into the quagmire of problems in its last tenure. “All the problems of today have been born out of the four years of “Proj­ect Imran””, she alleged. Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif had saved the people from inflation, terror­ism and load shedding during his previous tenures and will once again save them from inflation and increase in electricity bills. Maryam Nawaz maintained that if the process of development start­ed by Nawaz Sharif had not been stopped, there would not have been tears in the eyes of the poor people today. Nawaz Sharif is the guarantee of Pakistan’s develop­ment”, she added.