Mepco nabs 1,292 power pilferers

MULTAN - In a remarkable display of commit­ment to combating electricity theft, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 1,292 electricity pil­ferers and imposed fines of over Rs five million.

Teams from MEPCO undertook a resolute operation across 13 districts in South Punjab, resulting in the appre­hension of a staggering 1292 electric­ity thieves. This monumental effort, led by Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana is in progress with full might. During the period from the first of August to 24th, 2023, an extraordinary 326 electricity thieves were identified in Multan and fined a substantial sum of Rs 10.54 million. In addition, 44 cases were suc­cessfully registered in the MEPCO Mul­tan circle.

The impact of this operation ex­tended beyond Multan, as other districts also witnessed significant breakthroughs.

DG Khan Circle saw 78 electricity thieves being held accountable with fines totalling Rs over one million. Similarly, in the Vehari circle, 81 cul­prits were fined Rs 4.3 million, ac­companied by 12 registered cases.

In Bahawalpur Circle, 115 elec­tricity thieves were met with fines amounting to Rs 5.993 million, re­sulting in the filing of 7 FIRs. Sahiwal Circle contributed immensely as well, penalizing 139 electricity thieves with fines worth Rs 4.570 million and the registration of 6 cases.