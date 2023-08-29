Moazzam Khan felicitates javelin throw hero Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE -Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), has extended warm congratulations to Arshad Nadeem for securing a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023, marking Pakistan’s first-ever achievement in the event.
In his congratulatory statement, Moazzam Khan said, “Arshad Nadeem stands as our true hero, unequivocally reaffirming his prowess during the gripping final of the World Athletics Championship 2023. India poured significant resources into nurturing Neeraj Chopra’s talent that helped him win the Olympic gold as well as gold medal in the World Championship.”
Moazzam also felicitated India’s Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023. “As Arshad prepares for the Paris Olympics 2024, urgent financial support is essential. The government and corporate sector must step up to ensure our hero receives the backing needed for his Olympic journey,” he added.