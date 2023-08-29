Moazzam Khan felicitates javelin throw hero Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE -Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), has extended warm con­gratulations to Arshad Nadeem for securing a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023, marking Pakistan’s first-ever achievement in the event.

In his congratula­tory statement, Moaz­zam Khan said, “Arshad Nadeem stands as our true hero, unequivocally reaffirm­ing his prowess during the gripping final of the World Athletics Championship 2023. India poured significant re­sources into nurturing Neeraj Chopra’s talent that helped him win the Olympic gold as well as gold medal in the World Championship.”

Moazzam also felicitated India’s Neeraj Chopra for win­ning the gold medal in the World Athletics Champion­ship 2023. “As Arshad pre­pares for the Paris Olympics 2024, urgent financial sup­port is essential. The govern­ment and corporate sector must step up to ensure our hero receives the backing needed for his Olympic jour­ney,” he added.