Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

Agencies
August 29, 2023
MULTAN   -   A number of elderly people availing shelter at govern­ment-run Old Home in Mul­tan has risen by nearly 40 per cent in the wake of re­cent building expansion ne­cessitating an increase in its annual budget. The sources said, there was a time when the old home, officially named ‘Aafiyat Centre’, had a capacity to accommodate 30 individuals and applica­tions from elderly people used to remain pending. But, after expansion, the centre still has space to accommodate more even after recent addition of more elderly people. When contacted, Centre Incharge Nand Lal said, the facil­ity’s strength has risen from 30 to 50 now after its expansion and they still have space enough to ac­commodate 20 more. To a question, he said the centre receives Rs 800,000 to Rs 1 million, in installments, for expenses on taking care of destitute elderly people.

