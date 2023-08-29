Pakistan earns $947m from travel services’ export during FY2023: PBS

ISLAMABAD-The country earned $947.040 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the fiscal year 2022-23. This shows a growth of 74.68 percent as compared to the $542.170 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, personal travel services increased by 74.11 percent, from $539.120 million last year to $938.670 million during July-June 2023. Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure surged by 36.01 percent to $4.570 million from $3.360 million while the education-related expenditure also rose by 7.70 percent from $10.780 million to $11.610 million. Meanwhile, the PBS data revealed that the exports of business services grew by 174.43 percent, from $3.050 million to $8.370 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed a decrease of 8.09 percent during the first month of financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added. The exports of services during July (2023-24) were recorded at $2,068 million against the exports of $2,250 million during the same month of last year. The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 25.62 percent, falling from $4,981 million last year to $3,705 million during the month under review.

MEAT EXPORTS GREW BY 37.22PC IN FIRST MONTH OF FY2023-24

Meat and meat preparations exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year increased by 37.22 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

In July 2023, about 8,910 metric tonnes of meat and meat products valued at $9.926 million were exported as compared to 5,705 metric tonnes worth $25.408 million in the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, 10,284 metric tonnes of fish and fish products valued at $18.980 million were also exported during the period under review as compared to the exports of 8,084 metric tonnes worth $18.572 million in the same month of last year. During the first month of the current financial year, seafood exports grew by 2.20 percent, whereas the exports of fruits increased by 4.61 percent. In July 2023, food commodities valued at $329.156 million were exported as compared to the exports of $356.073 million of the same month last year, which was down by 7.56 percent.