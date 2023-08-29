Tuesday, August 29, 2023
‘Pakistan theatre festival-2023’ to start from Sept 8

Agencies
August 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 will be kicked off from September 8 which will organized by Pakistan Arts Council where seven International Theatre Groups will be participating and 27 different theatre groups from all around the Pakistan will participate in the event. These views were expressed by President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah in a press Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Regarding “Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023”. Well-known director and actor Munawar Saeed and Sajid Hassan were also present on the occasion. Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Arts Council of Pakistan has provided a platform where theater groups and artists from Pakistan and around the world will perform. This will be the biggest theater festival of Pakistan, we have theatre groups coming from seven countries. Festival will be in Urdu, English, Sindhi, Punjabi and Persian languages. He said that the media has a strong role in showing the positive face of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi worldwide, thanks to the media for promoting such a big brand as the Aalmi Urdu Conference, Pakistan Literature Festival, Youth Festival.

