Pakistan to participate in 19 trade exhibitions in China

ISLAMABAD - Aligned with the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Annual Business Plan (ABP) for the year 2023-24, Pakistani officials, experts, as well as importers and exporters, are poised to take part in a series of 19 promotional trade exhibitions and fairs hosted across various cities in China over this specified duration.

These exhibitions promise to encompass an array of themes, ranging from textiles and leather to agro and food sectors. Among the wide variety of attractive products, key exports such as mangoes and meat, which Pakistan is proud of, will receive high attention. But that’s not all-the authority’s ambitious agenda extends beyond exhibitions.

Brace yourself for a whirlwind of export-promoting conferences, engaging webinars, immersive workshops, and dynamic delegations shuttling to and from Pakistan throughout this vibrant period.

As per the plan, the financial year began with the China-Eurasia Expo, Urumqi under the category of International Markets Development Division (IMDD) on August 25, followed by the China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun on August 23-27 under the same category.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, under the category of Textile & Leather, is scheduled for August 28-30 in China while All China Leather Exhibition Shanghai under the same category is to take place on August 29-31.

The Seafood and Fisheries Expo, China will take place on September 15-17 under the category of Agro & Food in Guangzhou. Pakistan experts have the opportunity to showcase Agriculture, forestry, food, and beverages.

This will be followed by the China - ASEAN Expo, Nanning on September 16-19 in the category of IMDD.

The China International Import Exhibition will take place on November 5-11 in Shanghai in the category of IMDD and will be followed by China High-Tech Fair Shenzhen on November 15-19 in the category of IT and IT services.

Pakistani experts in the fields of tourism, travel, and hospitality in China outbound Tourism and Travel market Expo in Beijing on November 15- 17.

On November 21-25, the China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair will take place in Yiwu with Pakistani experts to represent their country in the category of IMDD.

From March 21-24, Pakistani delegates will take part in APLF, Hong Kong to showcase leader products in the exhibition, and during the same month from March 19 to 21 APLF Fashion Access, Hong Kong will also take place.

On March 28-30, the Inter Textile Shanghai Fabric, China is scheduled in Shanghai. Pakistani team will participate in showcasing apparel and fabrics in the category of textile and leather.