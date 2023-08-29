 Pakistani judokas win gold in Iran 

KARACHI - Pakistani judokas have won the gold medal for the country in the Peace and Friendship Games, being played in Iran by defeating the home side in the final. According to information shared by the Pakistan Judo Federation, the Pakistan team was comprised of Sher Khan Kakar (-60kg), Qudratul­lah (-73kg), Junaid Khan (-81kg) and Haseeb Mus­tafa (-90Kg). The four-member Pakistan defeat­ed Iran A’s five-member team 3-2 in the final to clinch the gold medal. Ear­lier in the group matches, Pakistan had defeated Iran B and Afghanistan. Judoka Haseeb Mustafa also played the Kure for Pakistan, while he won his final bout to clinch a gold for himself, Pakistan as contingent finished 2nd and settled for a silver medal. Pakistan had also won an Individual Judo Gold yesterday when Syed Muhammad won the final of the 60kg bout.