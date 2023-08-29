PCB unveils new jersey for World Cup 2023

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the dazzling Star Nation Jersey at a spectacular ceremony hosted here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Under the leadership of Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, the event marked a momentous stride forward in anticipation of the imminent ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Beyond being a mere garment, the Star Nation Jersey encompasses a profound bond between Pakistan’s cricket icons and their ardent supporters.

Inspired by celestial entities, each star symbolizes brilliance, aspiration, and the effulgent glow of cricketing accomplish­ments. This design philosophy encapsulates the ethos of crick­eting excellence, resonating fer­vently with every cricket enthu­siast across Pakistan.

Sharing his views about the jersey, Zaka Ashraf comment­ed, “The Star Nation Jersey stands as a testament to the enduring connection between our cricketers and the pas­sionate fans, who unwavering­ly stand by their side through every contest. This jersey en­capsulates our opulent crick­eting legacy and the radiant future that beckons.”

Later during a media interac­tion at the same venue after the ceremony, Zaka Ashraf shared that BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla are scheduled to visit Pakistan this week for the inauguration of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup, com­mencing on August 30. “BCCI President and Vice President are making their way to Paki­stan for the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup. We extend our embrace to all those arriving in Pakistan for this event.”

Exuding confidence and faith in the Pakistan team, the PCB Management Committee Chair­man expressed optimism that the team’s current strong form will continue into the Asia Cup and the forthcoming ICC Men’s World Cup in India. “Our team is currently unified and deliver­ing commendable performanc­es, securing the top spot in the ODI team rankings,” he said and added: “Judging by the recent team performances, we hold hopes for a successful World Cup campaign. Nonetheless, our immediate focus remains the Asia Cup.”

Meanwhile, Usman Waheed, Director – Commercial, said: “The Star Nation Jersey isn’t merely a uniform; it is a tapestry interwoven with tales, sacrifices, and victories. Each star adorning this jersey reflects the unswerv­ing support of our fans and the luminous legacy of our cricket­ing champions. Every nuance has been meticulously fashioned to ensure that wearing this jer­sey will evoke a profound sense of pride in every Pakistani heart.”

Enthusiastic fans can secure their Star Nation Jersey through pre-orders on the official PCB online store, shop.pcb.com.pk. By proudly donning this jersey, fans can showcase their unwav­ering backing for the cricket­ing stalwarts and unite under a solitary banner as Pakistan sets out on its quest for glory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.