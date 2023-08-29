PFA to develop new testing system

LAHORE - A World Health Organization (WHO) delegation led by Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar at his of­fice, here on Monday. During the meeting, both sides covered a wide range of topics to promote healthy and safe food in Punjab. They empha­sized the need to improve food laboratories and provide free training and medical screening for food handlers. PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a detailed briefing to Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala regarding the provincial food regulatory body ini­tiatives. He said that a new and cost-effective test­ing system for food-borne diseases will be devel­oped in Punjab. Additionally, PFA will enhance the medical screening and training of food handlers and workers. Furthermore, he said that the ratio of trans-fatty acids will be reduced by utilizing all available resources because it’s a major cause of coronary heart disease.