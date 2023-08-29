Police station attack: 3 PTI leaders again remanded in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday again handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and others to police on three day physical remand in Shadman Police Station attack case, after addition of new offences.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the application filed by the police for the physical remand of the accused.

Earlier, the investigation officer submitted that he needed to further investigate the accused after addition of offences under Section 131( Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 146 (Rioting) and others of Pakistan Penal Code in the case. He pleaded with the court to again grant physical remand of the accused for investigation of new offences from them.