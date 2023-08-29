Political parties pledge to elevate girls’ education in KP

Peshawar - The representatives of different political parties and ex-lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pledged to sustain and support prioritising girls’ education in party manifestos, to address barriers to girls’ education in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Blue Veins, in collaboration with Pakistan Education Network (PECN), organised national and provincial conferences with political parties to underscore the importance of girls’ education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the participants were representatives and leadership of notable political parties including PTI, PML-N, Jamaat- E-Islaami, PTI (P), JUI (F), Mazdoor Kisan Party, and ANP.

The primary objective of the conference was to emphasise the urgent need for political parties to prioritise and include commitments towards the enhancement of girls’ education in their election manifestos.

Political parties, both on the government and opposition benches, held significant leverage in steering the national discourse.

Through these consultative workshops, Blue Veins and PECN have facilitated an environment where political leaders can understand and acknowledge their critical role in promoting girls’ secondary education.

“We believe that the political machinery can be an incredibly effective tool in advancing the cause of girls’ education,” said Sana Ahmad a representative from Blue Veins.

“Qamar Naseem from PECN also added, “When political leaders commit to an issue, they have the power to bring about lasting systemic changes.”

During the conference representatives from the participating political parties made resounding commitments.

They pledged that their respective parties would take every conceivable measure to bolster girls’ secondary education in the nation. They also affirmed that the insightful recommendations proposed by PECN during the conference would be promptly shared with the top leaders of their political outfits.

Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said “Empowering our daughters through education is a reflection of a society deeply rooted in Islamic principles of knowledge and enlightenment.”

Shagufta Malik, representative Awami National Party said: “For a prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a brighter Pakistan, our girls must have equal access to quality secondary education. Our cultural heritage and future both demand it.”

Zia Ullah Banagash, PTI (P) said, “Under the vision of our party, every girl should not only dream but achieve. PTI (P) is committed to championing secondary education for all girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”

Amna Sardar of PML (N) said, “The legacy of progress that PML( N) envisions for Pakistan is incomplete without prioritising our girls’ secondary education. Their growth signifies our nation’s growth.”