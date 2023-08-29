PTI’s Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore senior vice president Rana Javed Iqbal has announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty (IPP). Rana Javed Iqbal on Monday called on General Sec­retary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Lahore Division Mian Khalid Mehmood and announced his joining the IPP.

During his meeting with Mian Khalid Mehmood, Rana Javed Iqbal expressed his full con­fidence in the leadership of Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan. Mian Kha­lid Mehmood also wore the party muffler to Rana Javed Iqbal and said colleagues are welcome to IPP. On this oc­casion, Rana Javed Iqbal said that the May 9 tragedy was heartbreaking and painful for every citizen of the country. Mian Khalid Mahmood said, “We have come out with the mission of public service in hard times and every patriot will support us. We have given party manifesto in which the welfare of workers and farm­ers is our first priority and they will be given maximum relief in electricity bills and minimum magonthly salary.”