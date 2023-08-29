QWP to hold rallies against inflated power bills

Peshawar - The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has announced to hold protest demonstrations all over the province against the inflated electricity bills and unabated inflation.

This was decided at a QWP meeting with provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao in the chair. The QWP other local leaders Hashim Barbar, Tariq Khan, Dr Farooq, Shakil Waheed, Fakhar Zaman and others attended the meeting at Watan Kor in Peshawar.

The meeting decided that the first protest demonstration would be held outside the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday followed by more rallies in other parts of the province.

Addressing the meeting, QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Sherpao said that the people were already facing record inflation so they were unable to pay the inflated electricity bills. He demanded the government to provide relief to the people by lowering the power tariff and taking steps to end the line losses.

The QWP leader said that unprecedented increase in the electricity tariff had made life a living hell for the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

Asking the caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation, the QWP leader maintained that rising prices of the daily use items had squeezed the purchasing power of the commoners. He said that rising US dollar rate, the unprecedented increase in petroleum products, and electricity and gas tariff had created a host of problems for the have-nots.

“The people are also facing the brunt of prolonged power cuts in the hot and humid summer days,” he maintained.