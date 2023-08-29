Rains in city brings pleasant weather

LAHORE - The pro­vincial capital on Monday re­ceived shower which brought pleasant weather after sub­siding humidity. After days of unbearable heat and humid­ity, people heaved a sigh of re­lief with the current wet spell in the province which turned the weather pleasant. The shower occurred in different localities of the city, includ­ing Jail Road 20 mm Laxmi Chowk 17 mm, Airport 11 mm, Gulberg, Johar Town, Qa­taba Chowk 10mm and Sam­nabad 9 milli-meter. Besides breaking humid spell, the rain caused to decrease maxi­mum temperature 34 degrees Celsius from 36-38. “Mainly hot and humid weather is ex­pected in most plain areas of the country, including the city, during the next 24 hours,” the report said.